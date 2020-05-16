All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:42 PM

200 CAROLINA AVENUE

200 Carolina Avenue · (407) 644-1234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Carolina Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Enjoy downtown living in this 4 building complex across from Central Park in Winter Park. Walk to shopping, dining, Farmer's Market and more! Lovely renovated condo in gated community with huge pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. 2 bdrm/2 bath with 2 private balconies. Kitchen has 42" solid wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Living room has wood burning fireplace. Indoor laundry room w/washer & dryer in place. 1 reserved parking space under building and plenty of open parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 CAROLINA AVENUE have any available units?
200 CAROLINA AVENUE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 CAROLINA AVENUE have?
Some of 200 CAROLINA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 CAROLINA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
200 CAROLINA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 CAROLINA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 200 CAROLINA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 200 CAROLINA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 200 CAROLINA AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 200 CAROLINA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 CAROLINA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 CAROLINA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 200 CAROLINA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 200 CAROLINA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 200 CAROLINA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 200 CAROLINA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 CAROLINA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
