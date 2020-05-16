200 CAROLINA AVENUE

Amenities

Enjoy downtown living in this 4 building complex across from Central Park in Winter Park. Walk to shopping, dining, Farmer's Market and more! Lovely renovated condo in gated community with huge pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. 2 bdrm/2 bath with 2 private balconies. Kitchen has 42" solid wood cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Living room has wood burning fireplace. Indoor laundry room w/washer & dryer in place. 1 reserved parking space under building and plenty of open parking.