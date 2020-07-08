1939 GUNN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities media room

WINTER PARK! Kenilworth Shores SHOW STOPPER!!!! This remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is a must see~ offering countless upgrades from the designer kitchen, wood flooring, updated windows, renovated bathrooms, and custom Media Center just to name a few!! Enjoy mature landscape throughout the front/back yard along with outdoor lighting over an exposed brick patio to suite all your entertainment needs!!! zoned Brookshire- Glenridge and Winter Park High school! Close to Winter Park Hospital. You wont want to miss out on this one- schedule your private showing today!!