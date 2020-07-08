All apartments in Winter Park
1939 GUNN ROAD
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

1939 GUNN ROAD

1939 Gunn Road · No Longer Available
Location

1939 Gunn Road, Winter Park, FL 32792

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
WINTER PARK! Kenilworth Shores SHOW STOPPER!!!! This remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is a must see~ offering countless upgrades from the designer kitchen, wood flooring, updated windows, renovated bathrooms, and custom Media Center just to name a few!! Enjoy mature landscape throughout the front/back yard along with outdoor lighting over an exposed brick patio to suite all your entertainment needs!!! zoned Brookshire- Glenridge and Winter Park High school! Close to Winter Park Hospital. You wont want to miss out on this one- schedule your private showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

