All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 1803 Palmer Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1803 Palmer Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1803 Palmer Ave

1803 Palmer Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1803 Palmer Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32792

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 3/2 Winter Park home FOR RENT! Walking distance to YMCA! - Beautifully renovate home in Lakemont Heights neighborhood of Winter Park is ready for its next wonderful resident!

This gorgeous home boasts:

- Renovated kitchen featuring quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances
- Spacious living quarters with vaulted ceilings and large windows, which provide ample natural light
- Tile throughout
- Fenced backyard
- Fresh paint inside and out
- Spectacular location! Home is within walking distance to Winter Park's YMCA and only a short drive to a large selection of restaurants, shops and grocery stores

Come See this beautiful home TODAY!

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.
We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.

Visit our website for more information related to this and other units in our portfolio
www.BelmontManagemenGroup.com
@BelmontMgtGroup - Twitter
@BelmontManagementGroup - Instagram

(RLNE5266196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Palmer Ave have any available units?
1803 Palmer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
Is 1803 Palmer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Palmer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Palmer Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1803 Palmer Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1803 Palmer Ave offer parking?
No, 1803 Palmer Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1803 Palmer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 Palmer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Palmer Ave have a pool?
No, 1803 Palmer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Palmer Ave have accessible units?
No, 1803 Palmer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Palmer Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 Palmer Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 Palmer Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1803 Palmer Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Lakeside at Winter Park
3935 Sutton Place Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWinter Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Apartments
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach