1803 Palmer Ave

Beautifully renovated 3/2 Winter Park home FOR RENT! Walking distance to YMCA! - Beautifully renovate home in Lakemont Heights neighborhood of Winter Park is ready for its next wonderful resident!



This gorgeous home boasts:



- Renovated kitchen featuring quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances

- Spacious living quarters with vaulted ceilings and large windows, which provide ample natural light

- Tile throughout

- Fenced backyard

- Fresh paint inside and out

- Spectacular location! Home is within walking distance to Winter Park's YMCA and only a short drive to a large selection of restaurants, shops and grocery stores



Come See this beautiful home TODAY!



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income. We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Application includes full criminal background, credit check as well as eviction judgments



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions.

We strive to help ensure mutual accountability and responsibility for the benefit of all our residents/tenants. We require EVERYONE to complete a third-party pet screening and review process through https://belmontmgtgrouprentals.petscreening.com. This quick and easy process ensures we have your pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments, pet/animal history and records, and legal attestation of truthfulness and accuracy on file.



