Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1790 Bryan Avenue Available 11/01/19 RARE FIND - GREAT WINTER PARK HOME - PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS GET PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS.



This Adorable bright and airy Winter Park bungalow features 3 bedrooms and two baths. Walk to shopping and dining and live across from million dollar homes. You can't beat this location in the heart of Winter Park on a gorgeous tree-lined brick street! This renovated house features real nail-down hardwood flooring in main areas, carpet in bedrooms, tile in all wet areas. The kitchen has granite counters, white cabinets and all the appliances (refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove) and opens to a eat in area and large tiled Florida room. This Florida room has plenty of windows and natural light and opens to a fence backyard with brick-paver patio. There is also a separate dining room and living room. The Master has french doors which open to the backyard and a walk- in closet with renovated Master bath which feature dual sinks, granite and a walk-in shower. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are spacious and there is a full 2nd bath in between the bedrooms. All neutral colors throughout this home, plus an inside laundry room which opens to a 1 car carport. It's hard to find an affordable, well-kept rental in this area with Winter Park schools. This home will not last! TWO CARS MAX



Financial Requirements:

There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Pre-approved applicants are given priority when scheduling appointments. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.

