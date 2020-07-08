All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

1790 Bryan Avenue

1790 Bryan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1790 Bryan Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1790 Bryan Avenue Available 11/01/19 RARE FIND - GREAT WINTER PARK HOME - PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS GET PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS.

This Adorable bright and airy Winter Park bungalow features 3 bedrooms and two baths. Walk to shopping and dining and live across from million dollar homes. You can't beat this location in the heart of Winter Park on a gorgeous tree-lined brick street! This renovated house features real nail-down hardwood flooring in main areas, carpet in bedrooms, tile in all wet areas. The kitchen has granite counters, white cabinets and all the appliances (refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove) and opens to a eat in area and large tiled Florida room. This Florida room has plenty of windows and natural light and opens to a fence backyard with brick-paver patio. There is also a separate dining room and living room. The Master has french doors which open to the backyard and a walk- in closet with renovated Master bath which feature dual sinks, granite and a walk-in shower. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are spacious and there is a full 2nd bath in between the bedrooms. All neutral colors throughout this home, plus an inside laundry room which opens to a 1 car carport. It's hard to find an affordable, well-kept rental in this area with Winter Park schools. This home will not last! TWO CARS MAX

For more info contact Leasing@jandergroup.com and our website at www.jandergroup.com

ALWAYS check our website at www.jandergroup.com for availability of this home or email us - leasing@jandergroup.com

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Pre-approved applicants are given priority when scheduling appointments. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.
#53401

(RLNE2373829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1790 Bryan Avenue have any available units?
1790 Bryan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1790 Bryan Avenue have?
Some of 1790 Bryan Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1790 Bryan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1790 Bryan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1790 Bryan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1790 Bryan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1790 Bryan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1790 Bryan Avenue offers parking.
Does 1790 Bryan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1790 Bryan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1790 Bryan Avenue have a pool?
No, 1790 Bryan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1790 Bryan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1790 Bryan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1790 Bryan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1790 Bryan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

