1741 GLENCOE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Winter Park Estate available for Lease. (4) Bedrooms with (4) Bathrooms plus Large Bonus Room and Office/Den. Designer Renovation Completed 2020. Immaculate & Better than New! Interior features Large Room Sizes with open floor plan perfect for entertaining, Gourmet Kitchen complete with Subzero Refrigerator Wolf Range, lots of cabinet space and ample granite counter tops. Master bedroom is downstairs and features double vanity, large shower and walk in closet. Family room includes gas fireplace. Exterior covered lanai with fireplace overlooks private backyard swimming pool. Upstairs includes (3) bedrooms all with en suite bathrooms and a large bonus/loft area. Beautiful finishes and designer decor throughout. Separate detached 2 Car Garage. Located centrally in Winter Park. Available for Annual Lease,no pets, non smokers.Includes pool & lawn maintenance. Unfurnished $9,000. per month or Furnished $12,000. per month. Call for a private viewing today.