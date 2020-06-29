All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 1741 GLENCOE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1741 GLENCOE ROAD
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:11 AM

1741 GLENCOE ROAD

1741 Glencoe Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1741 Glencoe Road, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Winter Park Estate available for Lease. (4) Bedrooms with (4) Bathrooms plus Large Bonus Room and Office/Den. Designer Renovation Completed 2020. Immaculate & Better than New! Interior features Large Room Sizes with open floor plan perfect for entertaining, Gourmet Kitchen complete with Subzero Refrigerator Wolf Range, lots of cabinet space and ample granite counter tops. Master bedroom is downstairs and features double vanity, large shower and walk in closet. Family room includes gas fireplace. Exterior covered lanai with fireplace overlooks private backyard swimming pool. Upstairs includes (3) bedrooms all with en suite bathrooms and a large bonus/loft area. Beautiful finishes and designer decor throughout. Separate detached 2 Car Garage. Located centrally in Winter Park. Available for Annual Lease,no pets, non smokers.Includes pool & lawn maintenance. Unfurnished $9,000. per month or Furnished $12,000. per month. Call for a private viewing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 GLENCOE ROAD have any available units?
1741 GLENCOE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 GLENCOE ROAD have?
Some of 1741 GLENCOE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 GLENCOE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1741 GLENCOE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 GLENCOE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1741 GLENCOE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1741 GLENCOE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1741 GLENCOE ROAD offers parking.
Does 1741 GLENCOE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1741 GLENCOE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 GLENCOE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1741 GLENCOE ROAD has a pool.
Does 1741 GLENCOE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1741 GLENCOE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 GLENCOE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1741 GLENCOE ROAD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Juno Winter Park
1305 Morgan Stanley Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach