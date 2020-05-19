All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 1731 SUMMERLAND AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1731 SUMMERLAND AVENUE
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

1731 SUMMERLAND AVENUE

1731 Summerland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1731 Summerland Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location, location. Nestled among historic oaks and multi-million dollar homes this spacious and well maintained home features classic design and location that simply cannot be matched in this price range. Interior features all newer carpet, all new paint, refreshed kitchen and baths, plantation shutters throughout, lots of built in cabinets, all bedrooms have cedar lined closets, a large family room with wood burning fireplace and inside utility. The house sits on a large lot with big fenced rear yard, 2-car attached garage with door opener, irrigation system on a well and timer and a rear patio. Lawn care and pest control included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 SUMMERLAND AVENUE have any available units?
1731 SUMMERLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 SUMMERLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 1731 SUMMERLAND AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 SUMMERLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1731 SUMMERLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 SUMMERLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1731 SUMMERLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1731 SUMMERLAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1731 SUMMERLAND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1731 SUMMERLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 SUMMERLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 SUMMERLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1731 SUMMERLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1731 SUMMERLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1731 SUMMERLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 SUMMERLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1731 SUMMERLAND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach