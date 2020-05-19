1731 SUMMERLAND AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location. Nestled among historic oaks and multi-million dollar homes this spacious and well maintained home features classic design and location that simply cannot be matched in this price range. Interior features all newer carpet, all new paint, refreshed kitchen and baths, plantation shutters throughout, lots of built in cabinets, all bedrooms have cedar lined closets, a large family room with wood burning fireplace and inside utility. The house sits on a large lot with big fenced rear yard, 2-car attached garage with door opener, irrigation system on a well and timer and a rear patio. Lawn care and pest control included.