1726 PALMER AVENUE

Exceptional & Delightful Winter Park home! A thoughtfully executed quality build by Rex-Tibbs that offers so many sought after features, like gracious open floor plan, spacious downstairs master, soaring high ceilings, gorgeous oak wood floors, rare 3 car garage & finished bonus room above garage. The generous Kitchen has an expansive island, gas cooktop, closet pantry, lots of wood cabinetry that includes a built in breakfront & eat in breakfast area overlooking the back patio and yard. The Great room has a wonderful fireplace and custom built ins. French doors off Great room open into the home office/library. Master suite includes luxurious bath with double vanities, garden tub, separate shower & very large customized walk-in closet. Upstairs delivers a huge open loft for additional living space, ideal for second TV room or game room. There are also 3 more bedrooms and 2 baths with one of the bedrooms featuring an en-suite bath. The rear porch and brick paver patio are a nice setting for outdoor entertaining. The 406 SF finished bonus room above the garage is not included in sq. footage and offers lots of options for different uses. Another plus is the premium construction using insulated concrete panel wall system that offers better sound barrier and stronger walls. Located minutes from downtown Winter Park dining and shopping and only steps from the YMCA and Phelps Park. Please come tour this sensational property!