All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 1726 PALMER AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1726 PALMER AVENUE
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:27 PM

1726 PALMER AVENUE

1726 Palmer Avenue · (407) 721-9375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1726 Palmer Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3199 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Exceptional & Delightful Winter Park home! A thoughtfully executed quality build by Rex-Tibbs that offers so many sought after features, like gracious open floor plan, spacious downstairs master, soaring high ceilings, gorgeous oak wood floors, rare 3 car garage & finished bonus room above garage. The generous Kitchen has an expansive island, gas cooktop, closet pantry, lots of wood cabinetry that includes a built in breakfront & eat in breakfast area overlooking the back patio and yard. The Great room has a wonderful fireplace and custom built ins. French doors off Great room open into the home office/library. Master suite includes luxurious bath with double vanities, garden tub, separate shower & very large customized walk-in closet. Upstairs delivers a huge open loft for additional living space, ideal for second TV room or game room. There are also 3 more bedrooms and 2 baths with one of the bedrooms featuring an en-suite bath. The rear porch and brick paver patio are a nice setting for outdoor entertaining. The 406 SF finished bonus room above the garage is not included in sq. footage and offers lots of options for different uses. Another plus is the premium construction using insulated concrete panel wall system that offers better sound barrier and stronger walls. Located minutes from downtown Winter Park dining and shopping and only steps from the YMCA and Phelps Park. Please come tour this sensational property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1726 PALMER AVENUE have any available units?
1726 PALMER AVENUE has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1726 PALMER AVENUE have?
Some of 1726 PALMER AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1726 PALMER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1726 PALMER AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1726 PALMER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1726 PALMER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1726 PALMER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1726 PALMER AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1726 PALMER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1726 PALMER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1726 PALMER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1726 PALMER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1726 PALMER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1726 PALMER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1726 PALMER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1726 PALMER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1726 PALMER AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Stonecastle
2015 New Stonecastle Ter
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity