Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1690 DALE AVENUE
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1690 DALE AVENUE

1690 Dale Avenue · (321) 277-2904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Winter Park
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

1690 Dale Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1474 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
COMPLETELY RENOVATED. FOR RENT: Clean and MOVE-In-READY Home is now available for immediate occupancy. New kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms with custom tile work, fresh paint inside and out, new lighting fixtures, new flooring throughout, NEW ROOF AND WINDOWS. Home features an impressive owner’s suite with a large walk in closet and private entrance to the oversized deck. With a completed renovation and prime location, this home provides everything you were looking for. Winter Park is known for its charm, elegant homes, bricked streets, upscale shopping and dining experiences. Rollins college and world-class arts and cultural opportunities. This updated corner lot home is just steps away from Winter Park YMCA, Lakemont elementary school, less than 2 miles away from Rollins College, and popular Park Ave restaurants and boutiques, Phelps Park and Sprouts organic store. Call to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1690 DALE AVENUE have any available units?
1690 DALE AVENUE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1690 DALE AVENUE have?
Some of 1690 DALE AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1690 DALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1690 DALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1690 DALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1690 DALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1690 DALE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1690 DALE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1690 DALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1690 DALE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1690 DALE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1690 DALE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1690 DALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1690 DALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1690 DALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1690 DALE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
