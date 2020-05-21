1690 DALE AVENUE

Amenities

COMPLETELY RENOVATED. FOR RENT: Clean and MOVE-In-READY Home is now available for immediate occupancy. New kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms with custom tile work, fresh paint inside and out, new lighting fixtures, new flooring throughout, NEW ROOF AND WINDOWS. Home features an impressive owner’s suite with a large walk in closet and private entrance to the oversized deck. With a completed renovation and prime location, this home provides everything you were looking for. Winter Park is known for its charm, elegant homes, bricked streets, upscale shopping and dining experiences. Rollins college and world-class arts and cultural opportunities. This updated corner lot home is just steps away from Winter Park YMCA, Lakemont elementary school, less than 2 miles away from Rollins College, and popular Park Ave restaurants and boutiques, Phelps Park and Sprouts organic store. Call to schedule a showing today!