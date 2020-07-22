All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 1666 FOREST AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1666 FOREST AVENUE
Last updated October 18 2019 at 8:10 PM

1666 FOREST AVENUE

1666 Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1666 Forest Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Classic 3 bedroom- 3 bath home in the heart of Winter Park. Gorgeous hardwood floors in living and dining rooms, cherry built-ins, and crown crown molding are just a few of the features that sets this home apart. The kitchen has a large eat-in area as well as Wolf appliances, granite counter tops and a walk-in pantry. Other amenities include a split bedroom plan, 2 -spacious, covered porches, and an inside laundry. Beautiful landscaping and private backyard- perfect for entertaining. Super close to downtown Winter Park & everything Park Ave has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1666 FOREST AVENUE have any available units?
1666 FOREST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1666 FOREST AVENUE have?
Some of 1666 FOREST AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1666 FOREST AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1666 FOREST AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1666 FOREST AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1666 FOREST AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1666 FOREST AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1666 FOREST AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1666 FOREST AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1666 FOREST AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1666 FOREST AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1666 FOREST AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1666 FOREST AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1666 FOREST AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1666 FOREST AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1666 FOREST AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWinter Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Apartments
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach