1666 FOREST AVENUE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Classic 3 bedroom- 3 bath home in the heart of Winter Park. Gorgeous hardwood floors in living and dining rooms, cherry built-ins, and crown crown molding are just a few of the features that sets this home apart. The kitchen has a large eat-in area as well as Wolf appliances, granite counter tops and a walk-in pantry. Other amenities include a split bedroom plan, 2 -spacious, covered porches, and an inside laundry. Beautiful landscaping and private backyard- perfect for entertaining. Super close to downtown Winter Park & everything Park Ave has to offer.