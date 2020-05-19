All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated March 19 2019

1560 CHESTNUT AVENUE

1560 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1560 Chestnut Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Charming rental on a beautiful brick street in Winter Park. This three bedroom, two bath home offers open family room with dining area and kitchen with granite counter tops. Master bedroom with private renovated bath, two additional bedrooms and a nice walk-in closet. Lovingly maintained with new Trane high efficiency unit, new insulation, double pane windows and a new hot water heater. The home has a Safe Touch alarm system equipped with a motion detecter and fire alarm. Exterior of home schedule for repainting. A two car garage offers attic space and nice utility area. Fenced backyard with nice patio area. Enjoy the convenient location to the Winter Park Y, Philips Park, Lake Wilbur and Lake Knowles or ride your bike to Park Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 CHESTNUT AVENUE have any available units?
1560 CHESTNUT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1560 CHESTNUT AVENUE have?
Some of 1560 CHESTNUT AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 CHESTNUT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1560 CHESTNUT AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 CHESTNUT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1560 CHESTNUT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1560 CHESTNUT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1560 CHESTNUT AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1560 CHESTNUT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 CHESTNUT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 CHESTNUT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1560 CHESTNUT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1560 CHESTNUT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1560 CHESTNUT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 CHESTNUT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 CHESTNUT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
