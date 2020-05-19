1560 CHESTNUT AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Charming rental on a beautiful brick street in Winter Park. This three bedroom, two bath home offers open family room with dining area and kitchen with granite counter tops. Master bedroom with private renovated bath, two additional bedrooms and a nice walk-in closet. Lovingly maintained with new Trane high efficiency unit, new insulation, double pane windows and a new hot water heater. The home has a Safe Touch alarm system equipped with a motion detecter and fire alarm. Exterior of home schedule for repainting. A two car garage offers attic space and nice utility area. Fenced backyard with nice patio area. Enjoy the convenient location to the Winter Park Y, Philips Park, Lake Wilbur and Lake Knowles or ride your bike to Park Avenue.