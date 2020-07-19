1510 Drum St.

Amenities
- Gorgeous Mediterranean Style home built in 2005 located off Howell Branch Rd in Winter Park Manor. Features include: Central heat/ac, fully equipped kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, solid wood cabinets, pantry, built-in desk, laundry room with full size GE stackable washer/dryer, hardwood floors, bedrooms carpeted, alarm system monitoring not included, fenced-in back yard, corner lot, 10' ceilings, property on septic, two car garage with opener/remotes, Owner may take pet, pet fee $500.00 small pet only. Schools are Dommerich Elem, Maitland Middle and Winter Park High School.
(RLNE4645662)