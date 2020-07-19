All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 1510 Drum St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1510 Drum St.
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1510 Drum St.

1510 Drum Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1510 Drum Street, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Gorgeous Mediterranean Style home built in 2005 located off Howell Branch Rd in Winter Park Manor. Features include: Central heat/ac, fully equipped kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, solid wood cabinets, pantry, built-in desk, laundry room with full size GE stackable washer/dryer, hardwood floors, bedrooms carpeted, alarm system monitoring not included, fenced-in back yard, corner lot, 10' ceilings, property on septic, two car garage with opener/remotes, Owner may take pet, pet fee $500.00 small pet only. Schools are Dommerich Elem, Maitland Middle and Winter Park High School.

(RLNE4645662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Drum St. have any available units?
1510 Drum St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 Drum St. have?
Some of 1510 Drum St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Drum St. currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Drum St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Drum St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Drum St. is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Drum St. offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Drum St. offers parking.
Does 1510 Drum St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 Drum St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Drum St. have a pool?
No, 1510 Drum St. does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Drum St. have accessible units?
No, 1510 Drum St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Drum St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Drum St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts of Winter Park Village
520 N Orlando Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Alexan Winter Park
1874 Harmon Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Paseo at Winter Park Village
940 W Canton Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach