151 N ORLANDO AVENUE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:23 AM

151 N ORLANDO AVENUE

151 Orlando Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

151 Orlando Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Price Reduction!!! Ask for your VIRTUAL TOUR today! If you LOVE the Winter Park life style, look no further. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on Lake Killarney near Trader Joe's. A Classic mid-century solid concrete structure with original polished Terrazzo floors. This top floor unit has been Completely remodeled with loads of upgrades, granite, new stainless appliances. Just steps away, a park setting with a custom lakeside pool, with Famous Lake Killarney in the background. The Perfect place to unwind after work watching the beautiful sunsets across the lake. Or if night life, fashionable shopping, and eateries are your passion, the area is bursting with fine dining and the atmosphere of Park Ave is just 5 min away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 N ORLANDO AVENUE have any available units?
151 N ORLANDO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 N ORLANDO AVENUE have?
Some of 151 N ORLANDO AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 N ORLANDO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
151 N ORLANDO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 N ORLANDO AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 151 N ORLANDO AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 151 N ORLANDO AVENUE offer parking?
No, 151 N ORLANDO AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 151 N ORLANDO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 N ORLANDO AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 N ORLANDO AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 151 N ORLANDO AVENUE has a pool.
Does 151 N ORLANDO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 151 N ORLANDO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 151 N ORLANDO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 N ORLANDO AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
