151 N ORLANDO AVENUE

Price Reduction!!! Ask for your VIRTUAL TOUR today! If you LOVE the Winter Park life style, look no further. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo on Lake Killarney near Trader Joe's. A Classic mid-century solid concrete structure with original polished Terrazzo floors. This top floor unit has been Completely remodeled with loads of upgrades, granite, new stainless appliances. Just steps away, a park setting with a custom lakeside pool, with Famous Lake Killarney in the background. The Perfect place to unwind after work watching the beautiful sunsets across the lake. Or if night life, fashionable shopping, and eateries are your passion, the area is bursting with fine dining and the atmosphere of Park Ave is just 5 min away.