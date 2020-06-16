All apartments in Winter Park
151 N. Orlando Ave Unit 115
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:41 PM

151 N. Orlando Ave Unit 115

151 S Orlando Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

151 S Orlando Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Lake Front Condo Community - Lakefront Winter Park Condo Community- Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, Remodeled Kitchen and Bath, Includes Washer Dryer Inside Unit. Wood Look Laminate and Tile Floors. Lake Front Amenities, Boat Launch, Pool (currently being refurbished), Park Like Setting by Lake Killarney, Fitness and Recreation Facilities Onsite. Shop at Trader Joes next Door, Restaurant Dining and Shopping All Around this Complex. Please Watch your email account for a response to your online inquiry.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5086767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

