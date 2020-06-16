151 N. Orlando Ave Unit 115

Amenities

Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Lake Front Condo Community - Lakefront Winter Park Condo Community- Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, Remodeled Kitchen and Bath, Includes Washer Dryer Inside Unit. Wood Look Laminate and Tile Floors. Lake Front Amenities, Boat Launch, Pool (currently being refurbished), Park Like Setting by Lake Killarney, Fitness and Recreation Facilities Onsite. Shop at Trader Joes next Door, Restaurant Dining and Shopping All Around this Complex. Please Watch your email account for a response to your online inquiry.



No Dogs Allowed



