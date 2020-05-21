All apartments in Winter Park
1500 GAY ROAD
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

1500 GAY ROAD

1500 Gay Road · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Gay Road, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
media room
Updated First Floor Unit in Lakefront Community. Kitchen has Wood Cabinets, New Counter, Built-In Pantry with pull-out shelves. Tile Floors in Living and Dining Rooms, Freshly Painted with Crown Moldings. Spacious Master with Renovated Master Bath. Large Organized Closet in Second Bedroom. Carpet newly installed in Both Bedrooms. Pedestal Sink and updated shower in Guest Bath.
Community Features include: Lakefront Deck, Dock, Lake Access, community Room with Lake View, Heated Pool. Walking Distance to Shopping, Theater, Restaurants and Grocery Store. Close to Park Avenue Shops and Farmers's Market. EZ I-4 Access. Don't miss this lovely unit! Ready for your move!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 GAY ROAD have any available units?
1500 GAY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 GAY ROAD have?
Some of 1500 GAY ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 GAY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1500 GAY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 GAY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1500 GAY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1500 GAY ROAD offer parking?
No, 1500 GAY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1500 GAY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 GAY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 GAY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1500 GAY ROAD has a pool.
Does 1500 GAY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1500 GAY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 GAY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 GAY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
