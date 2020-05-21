1500 GAY ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool media room

Updated First Floor Unit in Lakefront Community. Kitchen has Wood Cabinets, New Counter, Built-In Pantry with pull-out shelves. Tile Floors in Living and Dining Rooms, Freshly Painted with Crown Moldings. Spacious Master with Renovated Master Bath. Large Organized Closet in Second Bedroom. Carpet newly installed in Both Bedrooms. Pedestal Sink and updated shower in Guest Bath.

Community Features include: Lakefront Deck, Dock, Lake Access, community Room with Lake View, Heated Pool. Walking Distance to Shopping, Theater, Restaurants and Grocery Store. Close to Park Avenue Shops and Farmers's Market. EZ I-4 Access. Don't miss this lovely unit! Ready for your move!