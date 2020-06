Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Updated Winter Park SF house with spacious secluded back yard. - Lovely, Updated 2brm 2ba Winter Park home with an additional studio/office/flex space with separate entrance. Large fenced back yard and private covered deck for entertaining.

Available immediately! Private deck and pergola in the spacious back yard. Gas fireplace for cozy evenings. Winter Park SF home convenient to all main activities and venues in Winter Park and 3-5 minutes to AdventHealth south. Spacious, secluded backyard for plenty of outdoor enjoyment. Covered 2car car-port, off street parking; new appliances Washer and dryer included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5703552)