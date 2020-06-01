1394 INDIANA AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This upscale townhome has all laminate and tile floors throughout. It has an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Half bathroom and separate living and dining room. It has an oversized master bedroom downstairs. Master bathroom has upgraded counters, and a large walk-in closet. There are two bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs. One of the upstairs bedrooms has its own balcony outside. Attached 2 car garage with remote. Great location minutes from I4, downtown Orlando and Downtown Winter Park. Close to local shopping, dining and nightlife.



