All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 1394 INDIANA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1394 INDIANA AVE
Last updated January 30 2020 at 4:24 PM

1394 INDIANA AVE

1394 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1394 Indiana Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This upscale townhome has all laminate and tile floors throughout. It has an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Half bathroom and separate living and dining room. It has an oversized master bedroom downstairs. Master bathroom has upgraded counters, and a large walk-in closet. There are two bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs. One of the upstairs bedrooms has its own balcony outside. Attached 2 car garage with remote. Great location minutes from I4, downtown Orlando and Downtown Winter Park. Close to local shopping, dining and nightlife.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1394 INDIANA AVE have any available units?
1394 INDIANA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1394 INDIANA AVE have?
Some of 1394 INDIANA AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1394 INDIANA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1394 INDIANA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1394 INDIANA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1394 INDIANA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1394 INDIANA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1394 INDIANA AVE offers parking.
Does 1394 INDIANA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1394 INDIANA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1394 INDIANA AVE have a pool?
No, 1394 INDIANA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1394 INDIANA AVE have accessible units?
No, 1394 INDIANA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1394 INDIANA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1394 INDIANA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Bainbridge Winter Park
1400 Morgan Stanley Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach