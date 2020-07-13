Amenities

1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 Available 04/10/19 Charming Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Winter Park, FL! - Charming Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Winter Park, FL! Welcome home to Mead Gardens! AMAZING updated kitchen features sunning stainless, granite center island with storage below and lovely cabinetry. SPACIOUS living area leads out to the open patio. Great sized carpeted bedrooms with separate baths and NEW ceiling fans. Mead Gardens features a community pool and on-site laundry facility. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Killarney Elementary School, Glenridge Middle School and Winter Park High School. Pets not allowed per owner. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE APRIL 10TH!!!



