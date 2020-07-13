All apartments in Winter Park
Winter Park, FL
1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230

1250 S Denning Dr Unit 230 · No Longer Available
Winter Park
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

1250 S Denning Dr Unit 230, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
pet friendly
1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 Available 04/10/19 Charming Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Winter Park, FL! - Charming Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Winter Park, FL! Welcome home to Mead Gardens! AMAZING updated kitchen features sunning stainless, granite center island with storage below and lovely cabinetry. SPACIOUS living area leads out to the open patio. Great sized carpeted bedrooms with separate baths and NEW ceiling fans. Mead Gardens features a community pool and on-site laundry facility. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Killarney Elementary School, Glenridge Middle School and Winter Park High School. Pets not allowed per owner. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE APRIL 10TH!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3006201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 have any available units?
1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 have?
Some of 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 currently offering any rent specials?
1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 is pet friendly.
Does 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 offer parking?
No, 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 does not offer parking.
Does 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 have a pool?
Yes, 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 has a pool.
Does 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 have accessible units?
No, 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 S Denning Drive Unit 230 does not have units with dishwashers.
