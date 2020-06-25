All apartments in Winter Park
1250 S Denning Dr
1250 S Denning Dr

1250 S Denning Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1250 S Denning Dr, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8fb8b47037 ---- Newly renovated 1st Floor Condo includes 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Updated kitchen with Granite counter tops and all appliances along with a washer and dryer. This home has ceramic tile and new carpet. Assigned parking. Community pool. Water is included. This community is conveniently located minutes to Florida Hospital South, Rollins College, restaurants, shops, Downtown Winter Park and more. Applicant must be approved through the HOA. Per HOA regulations pets prohibited. Contact Shawn at 407-571-1404 for more information. Assigned Parking Carpet Ceramic Tile Dryer Pool Stove Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 S Denning Dr have any available units?
1250 S Denning Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 S Denning Dr have?
Some of 1250 S Denning Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 S Denning Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1250 S Denning Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 S Denning Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 S Denning Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1250 S Denning Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1250 S Denning Dr offers parking.
Does 1250 S Denning Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 S Denning Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 S Denning Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1250 S Denning Dr has a pool.
Does 1250 S Denning Dr have accessible units?
No, 1250 S Denning Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 S Denning Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 S Denning Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
