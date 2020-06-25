1250 S Denning Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8fb8b47037 ---- Newly renovated 1st Floor Condo includes 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Updated kitchen with Granite counter tops and all appliances along with a washer and dryer. This home has ceramic tile and new carpet. Assigned parking. Community pool. Water is included. This community is conveniently located minutes to Florida Hospital South, Rollins College, restaurants, shops, Downtown Winter Park and more. Applicant must be approved through the HOA. Per HOA regulations pets prohibited. Contact Shawn at 407-571-1404 for more information. Assigned Parking Carpet Ceramic Tile Dryer Pool Stove Washer