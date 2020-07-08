1250 RICHMOND ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Walk to Park Ave from the most sought after neighborhood in Winter Park. Great 3 bed/3.5 bath, eco-friendly home on a quiet tree-lined street. This open concept home boast over 2300 sq ft that pours out to the serene, finished outdoor living space - screened in pool & spa with outdoor shower. Perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the private backyard. Gourmet kitchen includes gas cook top, Bosch dishwasher, solid butcher block, granite counters, SS appliances, and large pantry. Bright living room features a wood burning fireplace and windows surround you. Master suite includes dual vanities, glass shower, soaking tub, walk in closet and separate water closet. Beautiful marble ensuite in guest room, office den, tons of storage and so much more! Schedule your showing today!