1250 RICHMOND ROAD
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

1250 RICHMOND ROAD

1250 Richmond Road · No Longer Available
Location

1250 Richmond Road, Winter Park, FL 32789
Virginia Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Walk to Park Ave from the most sought after neighborhood in Winter Park. Great 3 bed/3.5 bath, eco-friendly home on a quiet tree-lined street. This open concept home boast over 2300 sq ft that pours out to the serene, finished outdoor living space - screened in pool & spa with outdoor shower. Perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the private backyard. Gourmet kitchen includes gas cook top, Bosch dishwasher, solid butcher block, granite counters, SS appliances, and large pantry. Bright living room features a wood burning fireplace and windows surround you. Master suite includes dual vanities, glass shower, soaking tub, walk in closet and separate water closet. Beautiful marble ensuite in guest room, office den, tons of storage and so much more! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 RICHMOND ROAD have any available units?
1250 RICHMOND ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 RICHMOND ROAD have?
Some of 1250 RICHMOND ROAD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 RICHMOND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1250 RICHMOND ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 RICHMOND ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1250 RICHMOND ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1250 RICHMOND ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1250 RICHMOND ROAD offers parking.
Does 1250 RICHMOND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 RICHMOND ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 RICHMOND ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1250 RICHMOND ROAD has a pool.
Does 1250 RICHMOND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1250 RICHMOND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 RICHMOND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 RICHMOND ROAD has units with dishwashers.
