Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Winter Park Villa Home - Three bedroom ranch style home in Winter Park, Fl. Features 2 car garage, all appliances incl freezer in two car garage, split bedroom plan, private courtyard in back of house, community pool, and over 1900 sq ft. House has hardwood floor, fireplace, tile in kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, large wood deck, very neat and clean and can be shown by appointment



Presented by Jim Payne



(RLNE4796071)