Spacious 2 story 1 bedroom 1 bath guesthouse - Property Id: 313009
Very private 2 story guest house for rent in beautiful Olde Winter Park home.One very large bedroom and one bath...Unfurnished. (Pics show the previous tenant's furnishings)
I prefer a single person or couple, no pets. Marble floors down and carpeting upstairs. newer stainless steel appliances. About 1000 sq ft of living area with onsite washer/dryer with a dedicated parking space. Very safe neighborhood with brick streets and lots of oaks.
Short bike ride to downtown Winter Park. Utilities are a fixed $145 per month on top of rent including water, sewage, trash and electric. Ask for Mike 407-701-9520. It is a very, very nice space and always rents very quickly. It is a very open and inviting home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1212-aloma-ave-winter-park-fl/313009
No Dogs Allowed
