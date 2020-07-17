1212 Aloma Ave

Amenities

Spacious 2 story 1 bedroom 1 bath guesthouse - Property Id: 313009



Very private 2 story guest house for rent in beautiful Olde Winter Park home.One very large bedroom and one bath...Unfurnished. (Pics show the previous tenant's furnishings)



I prefer a single person or couple, no pets. Marble floors down and carpeting upstairs. newer stainless steel appliances. About 1000 sq ft of living area with onsite washer/dryer with a dedicated parking space. Very safe neighborhood with brick streets and lots of oaks.



Short bike ride to downtown Winter Park. Utilities are a fixed $145 per month on top of rent including water, sewage, trash and electric. Ask for Mike 407-701-9520. It is a very, very nice space and always rents very quickly. It is a very open and inviting home.

No Dogs Allowed



