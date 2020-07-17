All apartments in Winter Park
Find more places like 1212 Aloma Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
1212 Aloma Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1212 Aloma Ave

1212 Aloma Avenue · (407) 701-9520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winter Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1212 Aloma Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1550 · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Spacious 2 story 1 bedroom 1 bath guesthouse - Property Id: 313009

Very private 2 story guest house for rent in beautiful Olde Winter Park home.One very large bedroom and one bath...Unfurnished. (Pics show the previous tenant's furnishings)

I prefer a single person or couple, no pets. Marble floors down and carpeting upstairs. newer stainless steel appliances. About 1000 sq ft of living area with onsite washer/dryer with a dedicated parking space. Very safe neighborhood with brick streets and lots of oaks.

Short bike ride to downtown Winter Park. Utilities are a fixed $145 per month on top of rent including water, sewage, trash and electric. Ask for Mike 407-701-9520. It is a very, very nice space and always rents very quickly. It is a very open and inviting home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1212-aloma-ave-winter-park-fl/313009
Property Id 313009

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5952329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Aloma Ave have any available units?
1212 Aloma Ave has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Aloma Ave have?
Some of 1212 Aloma Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Aloma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Aloma Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Aloma Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Aloma Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Aloma Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Aloma Ave offers parking.
Does 1212 Aloma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 Aloma Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Aloma Ave have a pool?
No, 1212 Aloma Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Aloma Ave have accessible units?
No, 1212 Aloma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Aloma Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Aloma Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1212 Aloma Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lexington at Winter Park
1701 Lee Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
Poste Winter Park
800 Semoran Park Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32792
Park East Park Knowles
311 N. Knowles Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Elon at Winter Park
712 Nicolet Avenue
Winter Park, FL 32789
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane
Winter Park, FL 32792
Affinity at Winter Park
600 N Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way
Winter Park, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Winter Park 1 BedroomsWinter Park 2 Bedrooms
Winter Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Park Pet Friendly Places
Winter Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Rollins CollegeOrange Technical College-Winter Park Campus
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity