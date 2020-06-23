All apartments in Winter Park
1147 S PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1147 S PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE

1147 S Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1147 S Pennsylvania Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Nestled in the heart of Winter Park, this one bedroom unit is ready to move in! As you enter, the spacious living room leads you to the dinning room area and full service kitchen that includes granite countertops, double sink, stainless steel stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Double closets in the bedroom give you plenty of storage. On-site laundry facility and plenty of parking in the back of the building add convenience to this charming property. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and pest control. Located steps from Winter Park 9th Grade Center and close to Park Avenue and Rollins College. Enjoy all of the shops, restaurants, and beautiful lakes while living affordably in Downtown Winter Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1147 S PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have any available units?
1147 S PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1147 S PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have?
Some of 1147 S PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1147 S PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1147 S PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1147 S PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1147 S PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1147 S PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1147 S PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1147 S PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1147 S PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1147 S PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1147 S PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1147 S PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1147 S PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1147 S PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1147 S PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
