1147 S PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE

Nestled in the heart of Winter Park, this one bedroom unit is ready to move in! As you enter, the spacious living room leads you to the dinning room area and full service kitchen that includes granite countertops, double sink, stainless steel stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Double closets in the bedroom give you plenty of storage. On-site laundry facility and plenty of parking in the back of the building add convenience to this charming property. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and pest control. Located steps from Winter Park 9th Grade Center and close to Park Avenue and Rollins College. Enjoy all of the shops, restaurants, and beautiful lakes while living affordably in Downtown Winter Park.