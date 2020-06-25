All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

1132 Park Green Place

1132 Park Green Place · No Longer Available
Location

1132 Park Green Place, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhouse in Winter Park! - Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhouse with a Garage in Winter Park! Close to Lake Killarney, local restaurants and shopping with I-4 access. This is home features a Living Room, Dining and Breakfast areas and Walk In Closet(s). Appliances include Refrigerator, Electric Stove and Dishwasher. Community Amenities: Pool.

When the property comes available, call 407-901-1200 to schedule your viewing and apply.

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.

**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE5638578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Park Green Place have any available units?
1132 Park Green Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1132 Park Green Place have?
Some of 1132 Park Green Place's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1132 Park Green Place currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Park Green Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Park Green Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1132 Park Green Place is pet friendly.
Does 1132 Park Green Place offer parking?
Yes, 1132 Park Green Place offers parking.
Does 1132 Park Green Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 Park Green Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Park Green Place have a pool?
Yes, 1132 Park Green Place has a pool.
Does 1132 Park Green Place have accessible units?
No, 1132 Park Green Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Park Green Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1132 Park Green Place has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
