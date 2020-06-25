1132 Park Green Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhouse in Winter Park! - Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhouse with a Garage in Winter Park! Close to Lake Killarney, local restaurants and shopping with I-4 access. This is home features a Living Room, Dining and Breakfast areas and Walk In Closet(s). Appliances include Refrigerator, Electric Stove and Dishwasher. Community Amenities: Pool.



When the property comes available, call 407-901-1200 to schedule your viewing and apply.



*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.



**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



