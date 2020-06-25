1132 Park Green Place

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhouse in Winter Park! - Come see this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhouse with a Garage in Winter Park! Close to Lake Killarney, local restaurants and shopping with I-4 access. This is home features a Living Room, Dining and Breakfast areas and Walk In Closet(s). Appliances include Refrigerator, Electric Stove and Dishwasher. Community Amenities: Pool.
When the property comes available, call 407-901-1200 to schedule your viewing and apply.
*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.
**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**
