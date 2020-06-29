1116 Fairway Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3BD/2BA Winter Park Home! - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Upgraded 3bed/2bath home, located in the EXCLUSIVE WINTER PARK Community! GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT. Home is located near the Winter Pines Golf Course, Baldwin Park Village, Cady Way Bike Trail & More! Home features two car garage, separate formal living and dining room, laundry room with cabinet space. Kitchen recently upgraded with top of the line appliances, soft close, solid wood cabinets, premium upgraded fixtures, recessed lighting, and solid stone countertops. Engineered, wood-look tile, as well as remodeled guest bath. Beautiful patio overlooks the spacious backyard with play place! Schedule your showing today! This home won't last long.



ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!



Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



(RLNE5191055)