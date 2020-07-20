1014 Fairway Dr

Amenities

Be Ready to be Impressed with this Completely Updated & Renovated Home for your Family. This Home Features a Fully Renovated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Master Bedroom, Formal Dinning & Living Room. Other upgrades to be Mentioned are The Decorative millwork, elegantly detailed crown molding, and custom designed features throughout this exceptional home give it tremendous character and charm. Everywhere you look you will find amazing attention to detail and the highest quality craftsmanship. New Ceramic Tile & Laminated Floor Throughout and Beautiful & Renovated Bathrooms, Master Bath Includes Spacious Stand Shower. All secondary Bedrooms are very Spacious for Furniture, Decoration & Toys. . This amazing home is located in the Very Desirable Neighborhood of WINTER PARK PINES which includes top rated schools, central location and so convenient to CADY WAY PARK with miles and miles of scenic bike trails, community pool, tennis courts, playground and the popular WINTER PINES GOLF COURSE.



