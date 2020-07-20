All apartments in Winter Park
1014 Fairway Dr

1014 Fairway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Fairway Drive, Winter Park, FL 32792
Golfside

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Be Ready to be Impressed with this Completely Updated & Renovated Home for your Family. This Home Features a Fully Renovated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Master Bedroom, Formal Dinning & Living Room. Other upgrades to be Mentioned are The Decorative millwork, elegantly detailed crown molding, and custom designed features throughout this exceptional home give it tremendous character and charm. Everywhere you look you will find amazing attention to detail and the highest quality craftsmanship. New Ceramic Tile & Laminated Floor Throughout and Beautiful & Renovated Bathrooms, Master Bath Includes Spacious Stand Shower. All secondary Bedrooms are very Spacious for Furniture, Decoration & Toys. . This amazing home is located in the Very Desirable Neighborhood of WINTER PARK PINES which includes top rated schools, central location and so convenient to CADY WAY PARK with miles and miles of scenic bike trails, community pool, tennis courts, playground and the popular WINTER PINES GOLF COURSE.

Listing Courtesy Of MAINFRAME REAL ESTATE

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Fairway Dr have any available units?
1014 Fairway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 Fairway Dr have?
Some of 1014 Fairway Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Fairway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Fairway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Fairway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1014 Fairway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1014 Fairway Dr offer parking?
No, 1014 Fairway Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1014 Fairway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Fairway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Fairway Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1014 Fairway Dr has a pool.
Does 1014 Fairway Dr have accessible units?
No, 1014 Fairway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Fairway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 Fairway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
