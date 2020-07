Amenities

Amazing home in the heart of Winter Park. This 2 bedroom home has wood floors, newer windows, a nicely appointed eat in kitchen a one car garage with door opener and fenced in yard. In addition, you will find ample off street parking and the home is located within steps of downtown Winter Park. It is available to occupy February 1 and comes with lawn care. Welcome Home.