1000 South Semoran Boulevard

First floor unit, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo offers a wide open floor plan, extra large bedrooms and many upgrades. The kitchen features tile floors, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets and custom lighting and flows seamlessly into the wide open living area. From the living, just open the sliding glass doors leading out to a secluded fully-fenced patio. Beautiful laminate floors are found throughout the living areas and both bedrooms. Both bathrooms have upgraded lighting, fixtures, cabinetry and tile floors. The over-sized bedrooms offer large closets with plenty of storage space. The unit is conveniently located near the community pool and on-site laundry facility (the unit also has a private washer/dryer hookup). Golfview Villas are conveniently located within minutes of Full Sail University, UCF campus, Cady Way Trail, Park Avenue shopping and restaurants & Baldwin Park. New residents will need to be interviewed and approved by Condo Association Board of Directors.