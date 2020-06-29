All apartments in Winter Park
Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:07 PM

1000 South Semoran Boulevard

1000 Semoran Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Semoran Boulevard, Winter Park, FL 32792
Golfside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
First floor unit, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo offers a wide open floor plan, extra large bedrooms and many upgrades. The kitchen features tile floors, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets and custom lighting and flows seamlessly into the wide open living area. From the living, just open the sliding glass doors leading out to a secluded fully-fenced patio. Beautiful laminate floors are found throughout the living areas and both bedrooms. Both bathrooms have upgraded lighting, fixtures, cabinetry and tile floors. The over-sized bedrooms offer large closets with plenty of storage space. The unit is conveniently located near the community pool and on-site laundry facility (the unit also has a private washer/dryer hookup). Golfview Villas are conveniently located within minutes of Full Sail University, UCF campus, Cady Way Trail, Park Avenue shopping and restaurants & Baldwin Park. New residents will need to be interviewed and approved by Condo Association Board of Directors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 South Semoran Boulevard have any available units?
1000 South Semoran Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 South Semoran Boulevard have?
Some of 1000 South Semoran Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 South Semoran Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1000 South Semoran Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 South Semoran Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1000 South Semoran Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1000 South Semoran Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1000 South Semoran Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1000 South Semoran Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 South Semoran Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 South Semoran Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1000 South Semoran Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1000 South Semoran Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1000 South Semoran Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 South Semoran Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 South Semoran Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

