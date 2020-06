Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Move in ready 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath beautiful Winter Garden two Story home with a huge Loft to utilize as a movie room. Speakers available in the loft for an experience with the family or relax by the beautiful screened patio with view of the spacious backyard. Backyard is totally fenced around. Separate but open living and dining area. One bedroom and bathroom downstairs for guests or family and 4 bedroom upstairs. Master bedroom is huge with space available for a reading couch. Very large walk in closets. Enter the French doors into the Master bathroom which has a shower stall and separate Soaking tub. His and her sink. Utility room is beside the bathroom on the first floor. Brand new A/C. Adorable neighborhood few minutes away from the Winter Garden Village with lots of shopping and restaurants. Neighborhood security camera. Carpets shampoo and sanitized, house has been thoroughly deep cleaned. Lawn service is included.