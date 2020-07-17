900 WALKERS GROVE LANE

Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY 1 2019 Small Pet OK - 3 Bedroom plus loft town home. Walkers Grove is located next to the West Orange Trail and just steps from Downtown Winter Garden, the Award Winning Farmers Market and new Microbrewery and Market - it's the location everyone is looking for! This home features upgraded cabinets, granite and tile throughout the 1st floor plus a private brick patio for entertaining. Enjoy the Low maintenance lifestyle with the community pool and all lawn care and exterior maintenance provided.