838 WALKERS GROVE LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage media room

3 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Winter Garden - Towhome Located in Walkers Grove - 3 bed, 2.5 bath, double car garage, loft home that features a fantastic open floor plan with tons of natural light. Approximately 1 block from Historic Downtown Winter Garden and Plant Street and the West Orange Trail runs DIRECTLY behind your property! Walkers Grove Community zoned for golf cart usage. Unit features ceramic tile across entire first floor, upgraded 42" cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, tile back-splash, huge island, key drop cubby, built in desk/work space, triple slider doors, large paver patio and outdoor entertaining area, vinyl fenced with gate, neutral paint interior, ceiling fans in every room, tray ceiling, carpeted 2nd floor, faux wood blinds. 2 car garage, and so much more! Winter Garden has become one of the most desired areas to live in Central Florida with the Weekly Farmers Market, Festivals, Shopping, Dining, Art, Theater & Brewery. Conveniently located to the 429, 408, and the Turnpike to commute quickly and easily.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(407) 993-1338.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5629424)