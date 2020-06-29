All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

838 WALKERS GROVE LANE

838 Walkers Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

838 Walkers Grove Lane, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
3 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Winter Garden - Towhome Located in Walkers Grove - 3 bed, 2.5 bath, double car garage, loft home that features a fantastic open floor plan with tons of natural light. Approximately 1 block from Historic Downtown Winter Garden and Plant Street and the West Orange Trail runs DIRECTLY behind your property! Walkers Grove Community zoned for golf cart usage. Unit features ceramic tile across entire first floor, upgraded 42" cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, tile back-splash, huge island, key drop cubby, built in desk/work space, triple slider doors, large paver patio and outdoor entertaining area, vinyl fenced with gate, neutral paint interior, ceiling fans in every room, tray ceiling, carpeted 2nd floor, faux wood blinds. 2 car garage, and so much more! Winter Garden has become one of the most desired areas to live in Central Florida with the Weekly Farmers Market, Festivals, Shopping, Dining, Art, Theater & Brewery. Conveniently located to the 429, 408, and the Turnpike to commute quickly and easily.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(407) 993-1338.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5629424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 WALKERS GROVE LANE have any available units?
838 WALKERS GROVE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 838 WALKERS GROVE LANE have?
Some of 838 WALKERS GROVE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 WALKERS GROVE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
838 WALKERS GROVE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 WALKERS GROVE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 838 WALKERS GROVE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 838 WALKERS GROVE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 838 WALKERS GROVE LANE offers parking.
Does 838 WALKERS GROVE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 WALKERS GROVE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 WALKERS GROVE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 838 WALKERS GROVE LANE has a pool.
Does 838 WALKERS GROVE LANE have accessible units?
No, 838 WALKERS GROVE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 838 WALKERS GROVE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 838 WALKERS GROVE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 838 WALKERS GROVE LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 838 WALKERS GROVE LANE has units with air conditioning.

