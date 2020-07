Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with tons of upgrades. Walking distance to downtown Winter Garden shops & restaurants. Come relax in your community pool. Kitchen features 42" cabinets, silestone countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gas Range. Large master suite. Enjoy your evenings in screened in private patio. Directly next to and easy access to the West Orange Trail. Energy efficient home. Unfurnished. Close to 429, FL Turnpike and 408.