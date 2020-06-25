555 MARSH REED DRIVE

Amenities

Upgraded Home in the desirable Winter Garden area with great schools. Make your Winter Garden Dream Home a Reality! Not only is this home in a great area, but it also has great features: stacked stone exterior, stainless steel appliances, formal living room, 4 bedrooms, bonus room, yard almost fully fenced, and NO REAR NEIGHBOR! Home offers ceramic tile and carpet, formal living room, large open kitchen with bar, granite counter tops, and stainless-steel appliances that overlooks the living room. Large loft area upstairs, ideal for a family room, game room, or study, large master bedroom with master bath that has his and her sinks and oversized walk in closet. Additional three good sized bedrooms, upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer, two car garage, and much more! Located in Johns Lake Pointe, walking distance to SunRidge Elementary and a quick drive to Downtown Winter Garden and Winter Garden Village. Quick access to the turnpike and the 429 allows easy travel throughout Orlando. Don't miss out on this opportunity. Schedule your private showing today.



12 Month Lease

$60 Application per adult

$125 Lease Doc Fee (Once approved)

Sorry, not section 8 or pet friendly



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!