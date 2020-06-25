All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated December 11 2019 at 4:12 AM

555 MARSH REED DRIVE

555 Marsh Reed Drive · No Longer Available
Location

555 Marsh Reed Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded Home in the desirable Winter Garden area with great schools. Make your Winter Garden Dream Home a Reality! Not only is this home in a great area, but it also has great features: stacked stone exterior, stainless steel appliances, formal living room, 4 bedrooms, bonus room, yard almost fully fenced, and NO REAR NEIGHBOR! Home offers ceramic tile and carpet, formal living room, large open kitchen with bar, granite counter tops, and stainless-steel appliances that overlooks the living room. Large loft area upstairs, ideal for a family room, game room, or study, large master bedroom with master bath that has his and her sinks and oversized walk in closet. Additional three good sized bedrooms, upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer, two car garage, and much more! Located in Johns Lake Pointe, walking distance to SunRidge Elementary and a quick drive to Downtown Winter Garden and Winter Garden Village. Quick access to the turnpike and the 429 allows easy travel throughout Orlando. Don't miss out on this opportunity. Schedule your private showing today.

12 Month Lease
$60 Application per adult
$125 Lease Doc Fee (Once approved)
Sorry, not section 8 or pet friendly

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 MARSH REED DRIVE have any available units?
555 MARSH REED DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 555 MARSH REED DRIVE have?
Some of 555 MARSH REED DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 MARSH REED DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
555 MARSH REED DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 MARSH REED DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 555 MARSH REED DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 555 MARSH REED DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 555 MARSH REED DRIVE offers parking.
Does 555 MARSH REED DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 MARSH REED DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 MARSH REED DRIVE have a pool?
No, 555 MARSH REED DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 555 MARSH REED DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 555 MARSH REED DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 555 MARSH REED DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 MARSH REED DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 555 MARSH REED DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 MARSH REED DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
