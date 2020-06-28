503 VARSITY STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking media room

Primo location. Hip patio villas situated on a quiet oak lined street featuring stunning polished concrete flooring throughout, new kitchens, granite counter tops. Huge rear yard with open brick patio & two parking pads. All located within close proximity of the picturesque historic downtown Winter Garden. Wonderful cafes, restaurants, theater and the new Plant Street market and Crooked Can Brewing Company. AMAZING!! For your fitness needs pick up West Orange Trail from downtown, walk, skate, jog or bike the best Florida has to offer.Walk downtown to the Saturday's Farmers market for your fresh produce home baked breads & more. Easy commute to major highways SR429, SR408, Florida Turnpike. Easy commute to Disney and attractions. Check out the Winter Garden events schedule always fun events happening within close proximity of your new home. Call today