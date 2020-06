Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Welcome Home.... Move in ready in gated community. As you enter the home you are in the living room & dinning room separate.The rooms are a nice size & cozy. The kitchen is very roomy and has an eat in area with sliders to the back yard .This home is located close to major roadways, local shopping and dining. Excellent schools with a few steps to West Orange High School . Call today before it goes...