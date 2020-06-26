337 Spring Leap Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 4/2.5 home located in Deerfield Place, in Winter Garden, is available Now!. This stunning, 2-car garage home features pavered driveway, tile and carpet flooring throughout, formal living room and dining room, family room, and fully equipped kitchen. The vast kitchen is impressive, featuring cherry wood cabinetry, updated and spacious countertops, island, double basin sink, closet pantry, recessed lighting, and breakfast nook situated next to slider doors that provide beautiful outdoor views of the covered rear patio. Just beyond the kitchen is the large family room, and guest bathroom. Upstairs, all bedrooms are located. The large master suite has vaulted ceilings, and a large walk-in closet located in the master bath featuring garden tub with separate shower. Inside utility room with washer and dryer included. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and major roads. Pets will be considered. HOA permits maximum of 2 pets per home.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.