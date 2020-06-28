284 Daniels Pointe Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Winter garden - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with converted garage perfect for home office or playroom/home theater.



Must see this single level home that is well taken care of and in a great location. Tile flooring in kitchen, bathrooms, dining and living areas and carpeting in the bedrooms. Large yard in the back. Laundry hook up available. aster bedroom Carpet is to be replaced before move in.



Lawn care is included!



Close to highways, shopping, dining, Disney world and theme parks. Community offers pool and playground.



Sorry pets not allowed.