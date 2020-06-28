All apartments in Winter Garden
Winter Garden, FL
284 Daniels Pointe Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:23 PM

284 Daniels Pointe Drive

284 Daniels Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

284 Daniels Pointe Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Winter garden - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with converted garage perfect for home office or playroom/home theater.

Must see this single level home that is well taken care of and in a great location. Tile flooring in kitchen, bathrooms, dining and living areas and carpeting in the bedrooms. Large yard in the back. Laundry hook up available. aster bedroom Carpet is to be replaced before move in.

Lawn care is included!

Close to highways, shopping, dining, Disney world and theme parks. Community offers pool and playground.

Sorry pets not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 Daniels Pointe Drive have any available units?
284 Daniels Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 284 Daniels Pointe Drive have?
Some of 284 Daniels Pointe Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 Daniels Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
284 Daniels Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 Daniels Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 284 Daniels Pointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 284 Daniels Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 284 Daniels Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 284 Daniels Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 284 Daniels Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 Daniels Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 284 Daniels Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does 284 Daniels Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 284 Daniels Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 284 Daniels Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 284 Daniels Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 284 Daniels Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 284 Daniels Pointe Drive has units with air conditioning.
