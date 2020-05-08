All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 2419 OAKINGTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
2419 OAKINGTON STREET
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:35 AM

2419 OAKINGTON STREET

2419 Oakington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2419 Oakington Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Stoneybrook West

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Come take a look at this stunning beautiful 3 bedroom home 2 bath home in Stoneybrook West! . Minutes from 429 this property is conveniently located to Disney, Universal, Downtown Orlando and Winter Garden Village. Stoneybrook West has a 24 hour guard gated community and features a community pool, fitness center, tennis court and private access to Black Lake . Home features a vaulted ceilings kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The family room has beautiful tile and overlooks the beautiful pond area behind the home so no rear neighbors! The home is practically new with new roof, and newly painted inside and out, new appliances, updated bathrooms, newer AC system only 3 years old,and the house is tiled throughout,.Two car garage. This home is perfectly appointed and ready for you to move in! Includes Basic cable and internet, and lawn care Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 OAKINGTON STREET have any available units?
2419 OAKINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 2419 OAKINGTON STREET have?
Some of 2419 OAKINGTON STREET's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 OAKINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2419 OAKINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 OAKINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2419 OAKINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 2419 OAKINGTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2419 OAKINGTON STREET offers parking.
Does 2419 OAKINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 OAKINGTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 OAKINGTON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2419 OAKINGTON STREET has a pool.
Does 2419 OAKINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2419 OAKINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 OAKINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2419 OAKINGTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2419 OAKINGTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2419 OAKINGTON STREET has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College