2419 OAKINGTON STREET

Come take a look at this stunning beautiful 3 bedroom home 2 bath home in Stoneybrook West! . Minutes from 429 this property is conveniently located to Disney, Universal, Downtown Orlando and Winter Garden Village. Stoneybrook West has a 24 hour guard gated community and features a community pool, fitness center, tennis court and private access to Black Lake . Home features a vaulted ceilings kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The family room has beautiful tile and overlooks the beautiful pond area behind the home so no rear neighbors! The home is practically new with new roof, and newly painted inside and out, new appliances, updated bathrooms, newer AC system only 3 years old,and the house is tiled throughout,.Two car garage. This home is perfectly appointed and ready for you to move in! Includes Basic cable and internet, and lawn care Schedule your showing today.