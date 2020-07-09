All apartments in Winter Garden
239 N Boyd St
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:39 AM

239 N Boyd St

239 Boyd Street · No Longer Available
Location

239 Boyd Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Downtown Winter Garden home within walking distance to Plant St and all the fun. This home is two blocks from restaurants, shops, Saturday farmers market, West Orange trail, plus more.

The kitchen has been recently updated with stainless steel appliances, gas stove and tiled back-splash. Hardwood floors throughout and marble tiles in the bonus room which could be used as an office or even a bedroom. Updated bathrooms and a Sun room that adds to the indoor living space. There is lots to love about this home including a hot tub that sits on a wooden deck. The backyard has a Zen feel with plenty of space for the kids or your pets. Fully fenced in yard with a plenty of privacy and security. Close access to the West Orange trail for long distance biking or hiking.

****Pet Friendly*****Available Now****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 N Boyd St have any available units?
239 N Boyd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 239 N Boyd St have?
Some of 239 N Boyd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 N Boyd St currently offering any rent specials?
239 N Boyd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 N Boyd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 239 N Boyd St is pet friendly.
Does 239 N Boyd St offer parking?
Yes, 239 N Boyd St offers parking.
Does 239 N Boyd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 N Boyd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 N Boyd St have a pool?
No, 239 N Boyd St does not have a pool.
Does 239 N Boyd St have accessible units?
No, 239 N Boyd St does not have accessible units.
Does 239 N Boyd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 N Boyd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 239 N Boyd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 239 N Boyd St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
