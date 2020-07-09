239 N Boyd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Downtown Winter Garden home within walking distance to Plant St and all the fun. This home is two blocks from restaurants, shops, Saturday farmers market, West Orange trail, plus more.



The kitchen has been recently updated with stainless steel appliances, gas stove and tiled back-splash. Hardwood floors throughout and marble tiles in the bonus room which could be used as an office or even a bedroom. Updated bathrooms and a Sun room that adds to the indoor living space. There is lots to love about this home including a hot tub that sits on a wooden deck. The backyard has a Zen feel with plenty of space for the kids or your pets. Fully fenced in yard with a plenty of privacy and security. Close access to the West Orange trail for long distance biking or hiking.



****Pet Friendly*****Available Now****