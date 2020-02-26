225 Southern Pecan Cir. Unit 208

Amenities

225 Southern Pecan Cir. - Southern Pine Condominium Unit 208 Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 2/2 Apartment in Winter Garden!!! - Gated Community! Second Floor condo with one car detached garage. All appliances and granite countertops. Community amentities, clubhouse, pool with jaccuzzi, BBQ area, playground, tennis & vollyball & basketball & raquet ball & fitness center. Wonderful unit in a great complex!



NOTE: Every person 18+ must submit an application at $65 per person. App can be filled online; please visit gpspropertygroup.appfolio.com/listings and click "apply now". Must provide last 4 paystubs and photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 administrative fee will apply. Must complete HOA application!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1862566)