Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

225 Southern Pecan Cir. Unit 208

225 Southern Pecan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

225 Southern Pecan Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

granite counters
garage
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
225 Southern Pecan Cir. - Southern Pine Condominium Unit 208 Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 2/2 Apartment in Winter Garden!!! - Gated Community! Second Floor condo with one car detached garage. All appliances and granite countertops. Community amentities, clubhouse, pool with jaccuzzi, BBQ area, playground, tennis & vollyball & basketball & raquet ball & fitness center. Wonderful unit in a great complex!

NOTE: Every person 18+ must submit an application at $65 per person. App can be filled online; please visit gpspropertygroup.appfolio.com/listings and click "apply now". Must provide last 4 paystubs and photo ID's for completed application. After approval a $100 administrative fee will apply. Must complete HOA application!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1862566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Southern Pecan Cir. Unit 208 have any available units?
225 Southern Pecan Cir. Unit 208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 225 Southern Pecan Cir. Unit 208 have?
Some of 225 Southern Pecan Cir. Unit 208's amenities include granite counters, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Southern Pecan Cir. Unit 208 currently offering any rent specials?
225 Southern Pecan Cir. Unit 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Southern Pecan Cir. Unit 208 pet-friendly?
No, 225 Southern Pecan Cir. Unit 208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 225 Southern Pecan Cir. Unit 208 offer parking?
Yes, 225 Southern Pecan Cir. Unit 208 offers parking.
Does 225 Southern Pecan Cir. Unit 208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Southern Pecan Cir. Unit 208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Southern Pecan Cir. Unit 208 have a pool?
Yes, 225 Southern Pecan Cir. Unit 208 has a pool.
Does 225 Southern Pecan Cir. Unit 208 have accessible units?
No, 225 Southern Pecan Cir. Unit 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Southern Pecan Cir. Unit 208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Southern Pecan Cir. Unit 208 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Southern Pecan Cir. Unit 208 have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Southern Pecan Cir. Unit 208 does not have units with air conditioning.

