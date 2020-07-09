All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated March 19 2019

2139 Tillman Avenue

2139 Tillman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2139 Tillman Avenue, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
Rare Property for Lease in the gated community of Bronson's Landing where this saltwater pool home is filled with upgrades and is in tip top condition! This 3 car garage home has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, Den/office , bonus room with full bath upstairs. The kitchen is centrally located with 42” cabinets with crown molding and light rails, granite counters and island prep area. The LARGE 1st floor master bedroom includes French doors leading to pool area. Plenty of room for all of your clothes in 2 large walk-in closets. The MASTER BATH IS AMAZING! Granite counters, 18x18 inch tile floors, Large deep bathtub & large walk-in shower. FR, LR and kitchen look upon the extended brick pavered patio and pool. Let's not forget to mention the COMMUNITY FEATURES playground & park area. Pool & Lawn Service is included. This home in this location isn't going to last, SET UP YOUR SHOWING TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 Tillman Avenue have any available units?
2139 Tillman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 2139 Tillman Avenue have?
Some of 2139 Tillman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2139 Tillman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2139 Tillman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 Tillman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2139 Tillman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 2139 Tillman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2139 Tillman Avenue offers parking.
Does 2139 Tillman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2139 Tillman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 Tillman Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2139 Tillman Avenue has a pool.
Does 2139 Tillman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2139 Tillman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 Tillman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2139 Tillman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2139 Tillman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2139 Tillman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

