2139 Tillman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool garage

Rare Property for Lease in the gated community of Bronson's Landing where this saltwater pool home is filled with upgrades and is in tip top condition! This 3 car garage home has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, Den/office , bonus room with full bath upstairs. The kitchen is centrally located with 42” cabinets with crown molding and light rails, granite counters and island prep area. The LARGE 1st floor master bedroom includes French doors leading to pool area. Plenty of room for all of your clothes in 2 large walk-in closets. The MASTER BATH IS AMAZING! Granite counters, 18x18 inch tile floors, Large deep bathtub & large walk-in shower. FR, LR and kitchen look upon the extended brick pavered patio and pool. Let's not forget to mention the COMMUNITY FEATURES playground & park area. Pool & Lawn Service is included. This home in this location isn't going to last, SET UP YOUR SHOWING TODAY!