2056 Portcastle Circle
2056 Portcastle Circle

2056 Portcastle Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2056 Portcastle Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Desirable 3/2.5 home in the community of Stone Creek located in Winter Garden is available now. This home has an open plan with a spacious kitchen overlooking the living/family room area, so it's ideal for entertaining! All bedrooms are located upstairs, and master bath has double vanity sink, with large walk-in closet. 2-car garage and large back yard. Close to shopping, parks, cycling trails, restaurants, and major highways. Pets will be considered.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2056 Portcastle Circle have any available units?
2056 Portcastle Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
Is 2056 Portcastle Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2056 Portcastle Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2056 Portcastle Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2056 Portcastle Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2056 Portcastle Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2056 Portcastle Circle offers parking.
Does 2056 Portcastle Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2056 Portcastle Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2056 Portcastle Circle have a pool?
No, 2056 Portcastle Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2056 Portcastle Circle have accessible units?
No, 2056 Portcastle Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2056 Portcastle Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2056 Portcastle Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2056 Portcastle Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2056 Portcastle Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
