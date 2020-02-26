2056 Portcastle Circle

Amenities

Desirable 3/2.5 home in the community of Stone Creek located in Winter Garden is available now. This home has an open plan with a spacious kitchen overlooking the living/family room area, so it's ideal for entertaining! All bedrooms are located upstairs, and master bath has double vanity sink, with large walk-in closet. 2-car garage and large back yard. Close to shopping, parks, cycling trails, restaurants, and major highways. Pets will be considered.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.