All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:16 AM

200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106

200 Southern Pecan Circle · (407) 900-0056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

200 Southern Pecan Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This first floor, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has all you need with almost 1200 sf of living space. Granite counter tops and all appliances including a washer and dryer.

Laundry in unit, Not pet friendly, Parking off street
Gated community offers pool, tennis courts, BBQ grills, fitness center and computer stations. A great location to all the major roadways, shopping malls and a short drive to all the central Florida attractions. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage. HOA approval is required with a FEE of $100 per couple or per adult prior to occupying the unit. HOA approval process takes up to 2 weeks. $125 Lease Processing Fee. Sorry, not section 8 or pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106 have any available units?
200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106 have?
Some of 200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106 currently offering any rent specials?
200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106 is pet friendly.
Does 200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106 offer parking?
Yes, 200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106 does offer parking.
Does 200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106 have a pool?
Yes, 200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106 has a pool.
Does 200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106 have accessible units?
No, 200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 BedroomsWinter Garden 2 Bedrooms
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconyWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity