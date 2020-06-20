200 Southern Pecan Circle, Unit 106

Amenities

This first floor, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has all you need with almost 1200 sf of living space. Granite counter tops and all appliances including a washer and dryer.



Gated community offers pool, tennis courts, BBQ grills, fitness center and computer stations. A great location to all the major roadways, shopping malls and a short drive to all the central Florida attractions. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage. HOA approval is required with a FEE of $100 per couple or per adult prior to occupying the unit. HOA approval process takes up to 2 weeks. $125 Lease Processing Fee. Sorry, not section 8 or pet friendly