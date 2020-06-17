1847 Portcastle Cir

Amenities

garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3/2.5 - Two Story Home! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home located in Winter Garden! Conveniently located near Highway 429, and Winter Garden Village shopping center. Two car garage, upstairs loft area, his and her sinks in master bathroom, ceiling fans throughout. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available in April for showings, you will be notified via email.



This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligos billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.



SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.



TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.



No Pets Allowed



