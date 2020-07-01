All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated January 8 2020 at 6:29 AM

1742 DELAFIELD DRIVE

1742 Delafield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1742 Delafield Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Emerald Ridge ** GATED COMMUNITY ** 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus a den ** Newly painted interior ** Laminate flooring in the bedrooms, tile in the den and main rooms ** Fenced backyard and open patio ** Rent includes lawn, pest and garbage ** HOA charges tenant Pool and gate keys 10, decals 35 for cars ** Perfect location minutes to Hamlin with new shopping, Publix, Starbucks, restaurants, movie theatre and business services and minutes to Winter Garden Fowler Groves shopping, grocery stores, restaurants and expressway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 DELAFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
1742 DELAFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1742 DELAFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 1742 DELAFIELD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 DELAFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1742 DELAFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 DELAFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1742 DELAFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 1742 DELAFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1742 DELAFIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1742 DELAFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1742 DELAFIELD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 DELAFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1742 DELAFIELD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1742 DELAFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1742 DELAFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 DELAFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1742 DELAFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1742 DELAFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1742 DELAFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

