1742 DELAFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Emerald Ridge ** GATED COMMUNITY ** 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus a den ** Newly painted interior ** Laminate flooring in the bedrooms, tile in the den and main rooms ** Fenced backyard and open patio ** Rent includes lawn, pest and garbage ** HOA charges tenant Pool and gate keys 10, decals 35 for cars ** Perfect location minutes to Hamlin with new shopping, Publix, Starbucks, restaurants, movie theatre and business services and minutes to Winter Garden Fowler Groves shopping, grocery stores, restaurants and expressway!