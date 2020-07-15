17355 Bal Harbor Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry garage walk in closets gym clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

The Harper Plan is a glorious two-story home with five bedrooms, three baths, and a two-car garage. This home offers an open floor plan with great room and formal dining room featuring elegant tray ceilings, kitchen, and breakfast nook. The great room and breakfast nook allow outdoor access to a covered lanai via sliding glass doors. The kitchen provides plenty of counter space, an island, butler's pantry, and walk-in pantry. The spacious owner's suite, featuring elegant tray ceiling as well, includes a spa-like bath with an over sized walk-in closet. The first floor is completed with a second bedroom, second bath, and laundry room. The second floor includes three bedrooms, one full bath, and a game room.

Property available August 1st.