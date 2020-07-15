All apartments in Winter Garden
17355 Bal Harbor Drive

17355 Bal Harbour Dr · No Longer Available
Location

17355 Bal Harbour Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
gym
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
The Harper Plan is a glorious two-story home with five bedrooms, three baths, and a two-car garage. This home offers an open floor plan with great room and formal dining room featuring elegant tray ceilings, kitchen, and breakfast nook. The great room and breakfast nook allow outdoor access to a covered lanai via sliding glass doors. The kitchen provides plenty of counter space, an island, butler's pantry, and walk-in pantry. The spacious owner's suite, featuring elegant tray ceiling as well, includes a spa-like bath with an over sized walk-in closet. The first floor is completed with a second bedroom, second bath, and laundry room. The second floor includes three bedrooms, one full bath, and a game room.
Property available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17355 Bal Harbor Drive have any available units?
17355 Bal Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 17355 Bal Harbor Drive have?
Some of 17355 Bal Harbor Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17355 Bal Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17355 Bal Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17355 Bal Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17355 Bal Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 17355 Bal Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17355 Bal Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 17355 Bal Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17355 Bal Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17355 Bal Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 17355 Bal Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17355 Bal Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 17355 Bal Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17355 Bal Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17355 Bal Harbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17355 Bal Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17355 Bal Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
