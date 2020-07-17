17046 Volume Alley

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

Brand New House for Rent - COMING SOON!!! Brand new house !!! This 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. The house features stainless steel appliances, tile floor for the kitchen and bathrooms, carpets throughout the bedrooms. Guest room downstairs and the other rooms are upstairs. The master suite includes double sinks as well as a walk-in closet. Additionally, it includes a laundry room and a detached two-car garage. The community is within an A-rated school zone, walking distance to Water Spring elementary school, has easy access to FL- 429



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914462)