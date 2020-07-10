All apartments in Winter Garden
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:18 AM

1646 SCARLET OAK LOOP

1646 Scarlet Oak Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1646 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful three bedroom two and half bath townhome in Winter Garden. It has a very spacious living room with all bedrooms up stairs, as well as a two car garage. This townhome has a spectacular view of the pond from the screened in back patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1646 SCARLET OAK LOOP have any available units?
1646 SCARLET OAK LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1646 SCARLET OAK LOOP have?
Some of 1646 SCARLET OAK LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1646 SCARLET OAK LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1646 SCARLET OAK LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1646 SCARLET OAK LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 1646 SCARLET OAK LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 1646 SCARLET OAK LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 1646 SCARLET OAK LOOP offers parking.
Does 1646 SCARLET OAK LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1646 SCARLET OAK LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1646 SCARLET OAK LOOP have a pool?
No, 1646 SCARLET OAK LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 1646 SCARLET OAK LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1646 SCARLET OAK LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1646 SCARLET OAK LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1646 SCARLET OAK LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 1646 SCARLET OAK LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 1646 SCARLET OAK LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

