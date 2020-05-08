All apartments in Winter Garden
Location

15782 Citrus Grove Loop, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 15782 Citrus Grove Loop · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2003 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
4/2 Home In Gated Hickory Hammocks - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family home with 2,653 total square feet and 2,003 under air in Hickory Hammock, a gated community. Spacious, open layout suited for entertaining. Nicely upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances and a large island featuring plenty of cabinet space. Convenient access to Toll 429 and Hwy 50 for ease of commute. Community amenities include pool, fitness center, picnic areas, tennis courts and walking trails.

All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233

(RLNE5828557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15782 Citrus Grove Loop have any available units?
15782 Citrus Grove Loop has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15782 Citrus Grove Loop have?
Some of 15782 Citrus Grove Loop's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15782 Citrus Grove Loop currently offering any rent specials?
15782 Citrus Grove Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15782 Citrus Grove Loop pet-friendly?
No, 15782 Citrus Grove Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Garden.
Does 15782 Citrus Grove Loop offer parking?
Yes, 15782 Citrus Grove Loop does offer parking.
Does 15782 Citrus Grove Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15782 Citrus Grove Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15782 Citrus Grove Loop have a pool?
Yes, 15782 Citrus Grove Loop has a pool.
Does 15782 Citrus Grove Loop have accessible units?
No, 15782 Citrus Grove Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 15782 Citrus Grove Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 15782 Citrus Grove Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15782 Citrus Grove Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 15782 Citrus Grove Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
