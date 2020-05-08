15782 Citrus Grove Loop

Amenities

4/2 Home In Gated Hickory Hammocks - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single family home with 2,653 total square feet and 2,003 under air in Hickory Hammock, a gated community. Spacious, open layout suited for entertaining. Nicely upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless appliances and a large island featuring plenty of cabinet space. Convenient access to Toll 429 and Hwy 50 for ease of commute. Community amenities include pool, fitness center, picnic areas, tennis courts and walking trails.



All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Lionel Hebert

407-896-1200 ext 233



(RLNE5828557)