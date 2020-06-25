1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP

Amenities

Beautiful and cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath in the gated community of Tucker Oaks. A spacious split plan with balcony, kitchen has maple cabinets and a bar that overlooks dining and living room. Dual sinks in main bath. All appliances included in rent. Live in this maintenance free gated community with pool, walking trails, dog park, basketball courts, and much more. Located in the city of Winter Garden, close to Downtown, Winter Garden Village, Fowlers Grove, mayor highways, dining and entertainment. You don’t want to miss this great opportunity of making this your home. Contact us now!