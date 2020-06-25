All apartments in Winter Garden
1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP
1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP

1562 Scarlet Oak Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1562 Scarlet Oak Loop, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Tucker Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath in the gated community of Tucker Oaks. A spacious split plan with balcony, kitchen has maple cabinets and a bar that overlooks dining and living room. Dual sinks in main bath. All appliances included in rent. Live in this maintenance free gated community with pool, walking trails, dog park, basketball courts, and much more. Located in the city of Winter Garden, close to Downtown, Winter Garden Village, Fowlers Grove, mayor highways, dining and entertainment. You don’t want to miss this great opportunity of making this your home. Contact us now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP have any available units?
1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP have?
Some of 1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP offers parking.
Does 1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP has a pool.
Does 1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 1562 SCARLET OAK LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
