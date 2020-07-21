All apartments in Winter Garden
Find more places like 1546 Juniper Hammock Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Garden, FL
/
1546 Juniper Hammock Street
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

1546 Juniper Hammock Street

1546 Juniper Hammock St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Garden
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1546 Juniper Hammock St, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
wow over 4700 Sqft 7 bedroom 4 bathroom all title at living area not rear neighbor at winter garden - WELCOME TO McAllister Landing Winter Garden (rent include lawn care )
brand new 7 bedroom 4 bathroom with office downstairs 3 car garage huge game room . brand new washer and dryer all title floor at the living area master is downstair and one more full bath and bedroom down stair . spacious first-floor master suite has a bath with large corner tub, dual vanities, and huge walk-in closet. Central chef-inspired kitchen overlooks an open family room
McAllister Landing is
Located just a few minutes from the shops, restaurants and entertainment in Historic Downtown Winter Garden, McAllister Landing offers lakeside living in large, beautiful new-construction homes. Community amenities will include a dock on Lake Apopka, parks and walking trails. .We also build each home with innovative, energy-efficient features that cut down on utility bills so you can afford to do more living, please call or text Eric Jia 407-401-1431 for showing more model available also showing BRAND NEW COMMUNITY OAKLAND TRAILhe spacious first-floor master suite has a bath with large corner tub, dual vanities, and huge walk-in closet. Central chef-inspired kitchen overlooks an open family room

(RLNE5187559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1546 Juniper Hammock Street have any available units?
1546 Juniper Hammock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Garden, FL.
What amenities does 1546 Juniper Hammock Street have?
Some of 1546 Juniper Hammock Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1546 Juniper Hammock Street currently offering any rent specials?
1546 Juniper Hammock Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546 Juniper Hammock Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1546 Juniper Hammock Street is pet friendly.
Does 1546 Juniper Hammock Street offer parking?
Yes, 1546 Juniper Hammock Street offers parking.
Does 1546 Juniper Hammock Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1546 Juniper Hammock Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546 Juniper Hammock Street have a pool?
No, 1546 Juniper Hammock Street does not have a pool.
Does 1546 Juniper Hammock Street have accessible units?
No, 1546 Juniper Hammock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1546 Juniper Hammock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1546 Juniper Hammock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1546 Juniper Hammock Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1546 Juniper Hammock Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sonoma Hills
14619 Casita Ridge
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Falcon Square at Independence
14600 Avenue of the Groves
Winter Garden, FL 34787
The Lodge at Hamlin
6151 Lake Lodge Drive
Winter Garden, FL 34787
The Promenade
1240 Winter Garden Vineland Rd
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Slate Luxury Apartments
584 W Bay St
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Winterwoods
15300 W Colonial Dr
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Ascend Waterleigh
10091 Tuller Loop
Winter Garden, FL 34787
Lakewalk at Hamlin
14012 Shoreside Way
Winter Garden, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Winter Garden 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWinter Garden 2 Bedroom Apartments
Winter Garden Apartments with BalconiesWinter Garden Apartments with Parking
Winter Garden Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLApopka, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College